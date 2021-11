The following AEW Rampage spoilers were taped on Wednesday night at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia:

* Darby Allin defeated Billy Gunn

* Jade Cargill defeated Red Velvet to advance in the TBS Title Tournament

* Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus defeated Adam Cole and Bobby Fish

These matches will air tomorrow night at 10pm ET on TNT. Be sure to join us for live coverage.