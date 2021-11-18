AEW Dynamite viewership/rating for this week

Wednesday’s live post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite drew 984,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 7.89% from last week’s episode, which drew 912,000 viewers for the Full Gear go-home show.

Dynamite drew a 0.37 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up 8.82% from last week’s 0.34 rating. The 0.37 key demographic rating represents 480,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 6.67% from last week’s 450,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.33 key demo rating represented.

Dynamite ranked #3 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.37 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s #3 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #33 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from last week’s #34 ranking.

Dynamite has yet to break 1 million viewers since the show started airing live on the West Coast on October 27. This week’s Dynamite drew their best viewership since the show started airing live on the West Coast. The key demo rating for this week was their second-best in that time period. Last night’s viewership was up 7.89% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 6.67% from last week.

Last night’s Dynamite viewership was up 15.8% from the same week in 2020. The key demo rating was even with the same week last year. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT.

The NBA game between the Lakers and the Bucks on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.55 rating, drawing just 1.474 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.727 million viewers, ranking #7 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.30 key demo rating.

Survivor on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.765 million viewers, also drawing a 0.94 key demo rating. The Masked Singer on FOX took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 1.00, also drawing 4.644 million viewers.

Wednesday’s post-Full Gear edition of Dynamite aired live from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, and featured several matches and segments advertised ahead of time – fallout from the pay-per-view, new AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page celebrating his title win, Bryan Danielson vs. Evil Uno, Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose in a quarterfinals match for the AEW TBS Title Tournament, The Acclaimed vs. Lio Rush and Dante Martin, The Butcher and The Blade vs. Orange Cassidy and NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion Tomohiro Ishii, plus AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defending against the debuting Jay Lethal, which ended up being the main event.

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 14 Episode: 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (First episode following WWE NXT move to Tuesday)

April 21 Episode: 1.104 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 28 Episode: 889,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 5 Episode: 1.090 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

May 12 Episode: 936,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 19 Episode: 821,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 28 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 4 Episode: 462,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 11 Episode: 487,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 18 Episode: 552,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 26 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

June 30 Episode: 883,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to normal Wednesday timeslot)

July 7 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

July 14 Episode: 1.025 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 21 Episode: 1.148 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 28 Episode: 1.108 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for the Fallen episode)

August 4 Episode: 1.102 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Homecoming episode)

August 11 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 18 Episode: 975,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 25 Episode: 1.172 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (CM Punk debut episode)

September 1 Episode: 1.047 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 8 Episode: 1.319 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out episode)

September 15 Episode: 1.175 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 22 Episode: 1.273 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Grand Slam episode)

September 29 Episode: 1.152 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 6 Episode: 1.053 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Second Anniversary episode)

October 16 Episode: 727,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

October 23 Episode: 575,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

October 27 Episode: 941,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to normal Wednesday timeslot)

November 3 Episode: 878,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 10 Episode: 913,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 17 Episode: 984,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Full Gear episode)

November 23 Episode:

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode