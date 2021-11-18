AEW Dark: Elevation spoilers from Wednesday night

The following AEW “Dark: Elevation” spoilers were taped on Wednesday night at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia:

* Eddie Kingston did commentary for the show

* Tony Nese defeated Logan Laroux

* Riho defeated Trish Adora

* Wheeler Yuta defeated Serpentico

* Frankie Kazarian defeated Joe Keys

* Kris Statlander, Ryo Mizunami and Leyla Hirsch defeated Penelope Ford, The Bunny and Emi Sakura. Ruby Soho was on commentary for this match

* The Dark Order’s John Silver, Alex Reynolds and 10 defeated Jay Lyon, Midas Black and Baron Black

* Tay Conti and Anna Jay defeated Erica Leigh and Willow Nightingale

These matches will air next Monday night at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Be sure to join us for live coverage.