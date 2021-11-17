Jinder Mahal to appear on TV series

WWE SmackDown Superstar Jinder Mahal has landed a role on ABC’s Big Sky crime drama.

Mahal took to Twitter today and announced that he will be starring in season 2 of Big Sky, as a character named Dhruv.

“The Maharaja has joined the cast of @BigSkyABC season 2 as Dhruv. Starting Tomorrow and every Thurs at 10/9C PM on @ABCNetwork and @hulu. #bigskyabc,” he wrote.

Big Sky airs each Thursday at 10pm ET on ABC and Hulu. Mahal’s first appearance will come in tomorrow’s episode.

Mahal and Shanky are currently feuding with Hit Row on WWE’s blue brand.

You can see Jinder’s full tweet below: