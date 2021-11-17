Flair not sold on CM Punk and Bryan Danielson helping AEW’s ratings

The Nature Boy has a new podcast launching this week, Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored. With former WCW commentator Mark Madden That will take a deep dive into his career and current events in the world of pro wrestling

Pro wrestling is business largely driven by television ratings and rights fees. Flair says CM Punk and Bryan Danielson have had successful careers, but so far, they’ve failed to deliver for AEW where it counts.

“Well, if I’m looking at the ratings, I don’t know what they’ve contributed,” said Flair. “Yeah, certainly, as you said, they’re both big stars in the business. Both have had a lot of success, but I don’t know how to answer that question, because all you can do, as we do with football or any other show, is look at the ratings.”

Flair continued, “To me, that show should never do less than 1.1 million. If they get there once, and bring in all this talent, and go back, then there’s something wrong.”