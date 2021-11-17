Brandi Rhodes says she’s training to get back in the ring

“I’m back in the ring and been training hard. Probably a lot harder than people think. One thing that is funny, a lot of people have been critical of me in the past as far as in-ring work because they don’t know a lot about me and they just speculate. People just assume that ‘Brandi is Cody’s wife and he can just put her in whatever spot she wants to be in and she doesn’t have to work hard and she doesn’t train much.’ Right now, I’m in the ring at least three days a week and in the gym seven days a week. I’m busting it as hard as I possibly can because I want to do well. I want to be an actual contender and myself, doing all the work, that makes me more confident that when I do get back in the ring, I know exactly what I’m doing and what I’m capable of. Hopefully, that translates and people will actually pay attention or watch. I’ve seen a lot of people lately saying how I’m taking time away from other women and stuff. That shows me you don’t watch. If that’s taking time away from women that shows that maybe we have one match a year and that’s a bigger problem. That’s not the case.”

source: Fightful