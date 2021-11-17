AEW Dynamite preview for tonight

Nov 17, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will air live from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia with fallout from the Full Gear pay-per-view.

Tonight’s Dynamite will be headlined by the “National Cowboy Shit Day” celebration with new AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* New AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page celebrates title win

* Bryan Danielson vs. Evil Uno

* Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose in a quarterfinals match for the AEW TBS Title Tournament

* The Acclaimed vs. Lio Rush and Dante Martin

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Orange Cassidy and NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion Tomohiro Ishii

* AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against the debuting Jay Lethal

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

