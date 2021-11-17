11/17/21 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Norfolk, Virginia.

—

The show opens with video recap of the matches and happenings at this past Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view.

—

Adam Cole, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks are backstage. Omega says he has not watched the match back from Full Gear, and people are already asking when the rematch is going to happen. He says he lost the belt, and The Elite lost the night. He congratulates Adam Page on winning, and says there are things he needs to take care of. Omega asks if they can hold the fort down while he is gone, and Cole says yes, but Omega says he was talking to the Bucks. Cole gets offended, but the Bucks calm him down and say they got it.

—

Dark Order is in the ring, and John Silver introduces the new AEW World Champion, “Hangman” Adam Page. The crowd chants “You deserve it,” but he says he has to stop them and say that he didn’t deserve it…he f’n earned it. Page says he is usually shy and reserved, but since he is the AEW World Champion he thinks he will do whatever the hell he wants. He says he is still a man with a job, with a boss that he has to answer to. He says the fans are still the boss, and he would like to stay in the ring and celebrate National Cowboy Shit Day with them. He says he knows the championship carries a lot of weight and responsibility, and the next responsibility is Bryan Danielson. Danielson’s music hits and he comes to the ring. Danielson congratulates Page, and they shake hands. Danielson says he is super excited for their match, but he is surprised and disappointed that it is not Omega standing across from him right now. Page says Danielson is right, because he beat Omega’s ass and managed to do it in less than 30 minutes. Danielson says he didn’t come out to start any beef, but Page isn’t wrestling someone who dresses like a Ghostbuster on Halloween; he is coming to kick Page’s ass. Danielson says apparently Cowboy Shit doesn’t involve wrestling. Danielson says he wrestles every week, while Page flaps his gums. Page says if Danielson wants to wrestle for the title, he doesn’t see why they can’t do it in Virginia. Danielson says normally he would, and he is ready, because he is in his gear, but Page is in cowboy clothes. Danielson says everyone told him about all the excuses that Page has made to his failures in his career. Page says it’s fine that Danielson doesn’t want to wrestle tonight, and he knows Virginia is for lovers, but he can still fight. He gets face-to-face with Danielson, and the Dark Order pulls them apart. Danielson insults the Dark Order as the crowd chants “Let them fight.” Danielson says the Dark Order knows he would kick Page’s ass, so they won’t let him go. They let Page go and Page delivers a few shots to Danielson, who ducks out of the ring.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Evil Uno

Danielson takes Uno down and applies a single-leg Boston Crab. Uno makes it to the ropes, but Danielson applies a wrist-lock on the mat. Danielson turns it into a headlock, but Uno sends him off the ropes and drops him with a shoulder tackle. Uno delivers an Atomic Drop and stomps on Danielson. Uno rolls Danielson up for two and delivers a chop after, but Danielson slaps him across the face. Danielson kicks Uno in the corner and slams him to the mat. Uno comes back with a few shots, but Danielson delivers an uppercut and kicks Uno down in the corner. Uno gets to his feet and asks for chops, but Danielson pie-faces him a few times. Uno slaps Danielson in the face and backs him into the corner with chops and forearm strikes. Uno charges, but Danielson dodges him. Uno drops Danielson with a hurricanrana, but Danielson comes back with a kick. Uno blocks a second kick and drops Danielson with a neck-breaker. Uno goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Uno kicks Danielson in the head a couple times, and follows with a slap. Danielson comes back with a rolling elbow and slaps him repeatedly in the corner.

Danielson delivers a few running kicks to Uno’s face, but Uno comes out with a kick of his own. Uno goes up top and goes for the senton, but Danielson gets his knees up. Danielson delivers the Psycho Knee and stomps Uno’s head into the mat repeatedly. Danielson applies the triangle sleeper and Uno passes out immediately.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

-After the match, Schiavone interviews Danielson. Danielson says he came out here to congratulate Page, and because of his behavior he ended up kicking Uno’s head it. Danielson says until he fights Page for the AEW World Championship, he is going to take every member of Dark Order and kick their heads in. He says next week, they are in Chicago and there is a Dark Order member from Chicago. He says if Colt Cabana has any nuts, he is going to kick his head in next week.

—

A promo from MJF after his match against Darby Allin on Saturday airs. MJF says all he has heard is how great of a wrestler Allin is. He says he hears about all the great wrestlers in AEW, but never hears his name on the list. He says he proved everyone wrong and loved every single second of it. He says no one has any excuse to admit how great he is. He says who knows what’s next for him, and motions that he is coming after a championship.

—

Schiavone interviews Eddie Kingston, but they are interrupted by 2pont0 and Daniel Garcia. They ask Kingston if he is about to complain again, and say he did not last as long with CM Punk as Garcia. Kingston says he doesn’t respect Garcia because he lets two grown men call him their son. He gets in Garcia’s face and shoves him, and then 2point0 pull Garcia back and they leave. Kingston says he just wants one promo and then says he is going to catering.

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Orange Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii (w/Rocky Romero) vs. The Butcher and The Blade (w/Matt Hardy and The Bunny)

Butcher and Ishii start the match. Butcher tags in Blade instead, and he gets in Ishii’s face. Blade delivers a few forearm shots and goes for a shoulder tackle, but Ishii drops him with one shot. Cassidy tags in and Ishii drops Blade with a shoulder tackle. Cassidy splashes onto Blade and goes for the cover, but Blade kicks out. Blade backs Cassidy into the corner and yells at Ishii. Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets and kicks Blade in the back of his legs. Cassidy runs the ropes and dropkicks Blade into the ropes. Butcher tags in and Blade goes to the outside. Cassidy puts on his sunglasses, but Butcher drops him with a shoulder tackle. Butcher tosses Cassidy across the ring and tags Blade back in. Blade chops Cassidy in the corner and tosses him to the outside. Bunny stomps on Cassidy and Hardy delivers a right hand as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Butcher and Blade are double-teaming Cassidy. Cassidy gets free of them and sends Butcher to the floor. Cassidy leaps over Blade and tags in Ishii. Ishii delivers a shot to Blade, but Blade sends him to the corner. Ishii fires out and drops Blade with a shoulder tackle. Ishii chops Blade a few times in the corner, and then drops him with a back-drop suplex. Ishii goes for the cover, but Blade kicks out. Ishii goes for a suplex, but Blade escapes and tags in Butcher. They exchange elbow strikes and Butcher backs Ishii into the corner. Butcher connects with a corner clothesline, and follows with a few chops. Ishii fires up after a few chops and isn’t fazed by elbow strikes. Ishii backs Butcher into the corner and delivers an elbow strike of his own. Ishii puts Butcher up top and suplexes him back to the mat. Ishii goes for the cover, but Blade breaks it up. Ishii sends Blade to the corner and clotheslines him, and then tags in Cassidy. Cassidy goes for a cross-body, but Butcher and Blade catch him. Cassidy delivers a double Stundog Millionaire and Butcher goes to the floor.

Cassidy drops Blade with a spinning DDT and goes for the cover, but Blade kicks out. Butcher comes back and Butcher slams Cassidy tot he mat. They drop Cassidy with an assisted neck-breaker and Blade goes for the cover, but Ishii breaks it up. Ishii sends Butcher to the floor with an elbow strike. Ishii grabs Blade, but Butcher comes back in. Ishii delivers more shots to Butcher and drops him with elbow strikes in the corner. Hardy gets on the apron, as does Bunny. Hardy drops down and Butcher goes after Ishii, as Bunny passes the brass knuckles to Blade. Ishii drops Butcher with a German suplex and Romero pulls Blade to the floor. Hardy sends Romero into the barricade and Cassidy dives onto Hardy. Ishii grabs Blade and drops him with a Brain Buster for the pin fall.

Winners: Orange Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii

—

Schiavone is backstage with Andrade El Idolo and FTR. Idolo says he has proven that he is a better wrestler than Cody Rhodes and PAC and says now he will show them his bad side. FTR says they are frustrated and says how about they get Malakai Black and make it an eight-man tag against Rhodes, PAC, and The Lucha Brothers. Tully Blanchard calls out Arn Anderson and says he has one more in him.

—

Footage of the match between Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Tay Conti from Full Gear airs. Conti says she learned a lot in the match and next time she has a shot at the title, she is coming out as the champion. Schiavone interviews Baker. She says she is tired of carrying the women’s division and turns it over to the woman who is going to be the first AEW TBS Champion, Jamie Hayter. Schiavone brings up Thunder Rosa, and Baker says they don’t say that name on D.M.D. TV. Baker says Hayter will make Rosa irrelevant next week on her way to the title.

—

Match #3 – AEW TBS Championship Tournament – Quarterfinal Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero)

Rose and Shida exchange shots from the beginning, and Shida gains the advantage. Shida delivers a sliding forearm, but Rose comes back and slams Shida down. Shida comes back and sends Rose to the floor. Shida goes after her, but Rose gets back into the ring. Shida rolls back in, but Rose cuts her off and chokes her with her boot. Rose slams Shida into the corner and drives her shoulder into the midsection. Rose takes Shida down with a snap-mare and kicks her in the back. Rose stomps on Shida’s knee and chokes her over the middle rope. Rose takes Shida to the bottom rope and chokes her again, and then Guerrero chokes Shida with a kendo stick. Rose slams Shida to the mat and stomps on her. Rose slams Shida’s knee into the turnbuckle and Shida goes to the floor. Rose tries to slam Shida into the barricade, but Shida counters and does it to Rose. Shida sets up a chair, but Rose attacks her from behind. Rose puts Shida on the chair and clubs her across the chest. Rose goes for a senton from the apron, but Shida dodges her and Rose crashes through the chair. Shida rolls Rose back into the ring and takes the kendo stick from Guerrero. Shida chases Guerrero, who trips and falls, and hits her with the kendo stick. Shida goes up top, but Rose cuts her off and throws her to the mat as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Serena Deeb delivers a cheap shot to Shida’s knee. Rose lays Shida over the top rope. Rose connects with a diving knee drop and goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out. Shida fires back with a few shots, but Rose picks her up for the Beast Bomb. Shida rolls through and locks in an arm-bar. Rose fights to her feet and delivers a power bomb. Rose delivers a senton on Shida’s injured knee and goes up top. Rose goes another senton, but Shida rolls out of the way and gets a roll-up for two. Shida goes for the Kitana, but Rose counters and locks in a standing Stretch Muffler and Shida taps out.

Winner: Nyla Rose

—

Malakai Black cuts a promo. He says the definition of a nightmare is an experience of something not in the natural world, and says in Chicago, he, Andrade, and FTR will make sure Cody Rhodes, PAC, and The Lucha Brothers experience a nightmare. He tells them to take deep breaths while oxygen is still on their side.

—

MJF makes his way to the ring with Shawn Spears and Wardlow. Spears says MJF would appreciate absolute silence at this time. MJF says we are looking at the guy who checks all of the boxes and is easily the most complete wrestler on the planet. He says he will start a bidding war in the year 2024, and is the past, present, and future of professional wrestling. He says he could take Norfolk’s hometown horse and send him to the glue factory, while take a huge cowboy shit on his title reign. He says the ranking don’t tell the truth, because he deserves to be the next AEW World Champion. He says nobody in the locker room is nearly as good as him and nobody is on his level. CM Punk’s music hits and he comes to the ring. MJF extends his hand and introduces himself, but Punk just laughs at him, turns, and leaves the ring without saying a word. Punk laughs up the ramp as MJF stares him down.

—

Schiavone interviews Darby Allin. Allin says MJF didn’t break him mentally, and they will eventually have a rematch. Allin says he is not taking anytime off, and wants the biggest and baddest that AEW has to offer. The Gunn Club walks up and Billy says he is the biggest and baddest in AEW and tells Allin to say when and where. The Gunn Club walk away and Allin says, “Screw it; let’s do it.”

—

Cole and the Bucks are backstage. They say they are tired of Christian Cage and Jurassic Express. Cole says the Bucks are not cleared, but in two nights on Rampage it will be Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus against him and Bobby Fish. Fish walks up and says enough is enough and it is time to put and end to the Jurassic joke, and that is un… but the Bucks cut him off and say he can’t say that here.

—

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: Dante Martin and Lio Rush vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster)

Martin and Rush dive onto The Acclaimed after Caster finishes his rap, and then the bell rings. Martin and Bowens start the match and Martin sends Bowens to the ropes. Rush delivers a kick to Bowens, and tags in. Rush and Martin double-team Bowens for a bit and Rush delivers a low dropkick. Rush goes for the cover, but Bowens kicks out. Martin tags in and delivers a diving stomp to Bowens’ elbow. Bowens comes back and chops Martin in the corner a few times, but Martin comes back with a shot of his own. Caster trips Martin against the ropes and slams him into the barricade. The Acclaimed double-suplex Martin on the floor, and Bowens tosses him back into the ring. Caster tags in and stomps on Martin’s midsection. Caster drops Martin with a back elbow and stomps on him on the mat. Caster delivers right hands and Bowens tags back in. Caster holds Martin on the mat as Bowens stomps on him. Bowens delivers right hands and takes Martin to the corner. Caster tags back in and drops Martin with a swinging neck-breaker. Caster goes for the cover, but Martin kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.