Roman Reigns to appear on The Tonight Show this week

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is headed to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

WWE has announced that Reigns will be appearing on The Tonight Show this Wednesday night, likely to promote the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. The Tonight Show airs at 11:35pm ET on NBC.

Reigns will be joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda on Wednesday’s episode.

Stay tuned for more. You can see WWE’s announcement below: