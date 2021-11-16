NXT WarGames update

The women’s War Games match is now set for the WWE NXT WarGames special event.

The match will apparently feature Dakota Kai and Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) vs. Raquel Gonzalez, Cora Jade, Io Shirai and possibly Kay Lee Ray.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 main event saw Gonzalez defeat Kai by DQ when Toxic Attraction hit the ring and attacked Gonzalez. This brought out Jade, who made the save for Gonzalez with her skateboard. The numbers game then caught up to Jade and Gonzalez as Kai and Toxic Attraction took over. This brought out the injured Zoey Stark, who was wearing a leg brace and using crutches. Stark did not hit the ring, but she then brought out Io Shirai, who rushed the ring with one of the crutches. Shirai, Gonzalez and Jade fought off Kai and Toxic Attraction until they cleared the ring.

Shirai stood with Gonzalez and Jade to end the show, taking the mic to announce, “WarGames!”

Stark suffered a torn ACL and meniscus a few weeks back, but underwent surgery during the second week of this month, and was quickly back to rehabbing. The typical full recovery time for her injuries is around at least 6 months, so it’s unlikely that she will be medically cleared to compete in time for WarGames. WWE also did not tag Stark in their WarGames tweet. KLR currently has issues with Toxic Attraction in the storylines, so it’s possible she will be the fourth member of Team Shirai.

There is no word yet on the men’s teams for WarGames, but we will keep you updated.

NXT 2.0 WarGames takes place on Sunday, December 5 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Stay tuned for updates.