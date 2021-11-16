Flair teases going to Survivor Series to see his daughter beat Becky Lynch

Ric Flair teased going to the Survivor Series this Sunday to witness Becky Lynch versus his daughter Charlotte in probably the most-awaited match of the pay-per-view.

Addressing Lynch who said she would beat the piss out of Charlotte, papa Flair said, “I don’t think so sister, The Man, Big Time Becks, or whatever you call yourself,” and added he might have to make the trip personally to see that happening.

The Nature Boy is betting that his daughter will reign supreme come Sunday and warned Lynch that “there’s not enough choreography in the business” to save her.

The feud between the two reached new heights over the past few weeks stemming from the botched title swap segment on Smackdown and the real backstage confrontation that followed afterward.

Ric has been gone from WWE for the past few months after he was released from his contract. He kept a low profile since the Dark Side of the Ring episode of the Plane Ride from Hell aired after he was accused of multiple offenses by one of the flight attendants on that trip.