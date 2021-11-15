WWE Raw preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW will take place from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s show, but they are teasing happenings with several top Superstars. There’s no word on if SmackDown Superstars will appear tonight for the final Survivor Series build, but none are advertised as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below are happenings teased for tonight’s show in the official RAW preview:

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch reacts to new challenger Liv Morgan

* Bobby Lashley’s path of destruction continues

* What will WWE Champion Big E have to say to Kevin Owens?