Stephanie McMahon to be honored at 38th annual March of Dimes Luncheon

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will be honored with the Corporate Leadership at the March of Dimes Greater New York/New Jersey Market during its 38th Annual Sports Luncheon on Tuesday, November 30.

The sold-out sponsor only event brings together leaders in the sports business community each year to help the March of Dimes achieve its goal of ending preventable premature births, maternal health risks and the equity gap that moms and babies experience. Others being honored during the night along with McMahon are longtime New York Rangers goaltending great Henrik Lundqvist, 11-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference Kevin Warren.

As Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon is responsible for ensuring WWE’s global brand strength and growth across all lines of business. Stephanie oversees WWE’s Brand, Marketing, Community Relations and Pop Culture strategies as well as WWE’s Global Sales and Partnerships Division.

Over the years, she has been recognized by Forbes in the publication’s annual World’s Most Influential CMO list, and in 2020 she was named the world’s most influential female CMO and earned the #2 position overall. Additionally, Adweek has included Stephanie in their list of the Most Powerful Women in Sports for the past five years and previously chose her as a 2019 Brand Genius honoree.