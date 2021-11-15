Notes on Becky Lynch, Jay Lethal, and Alberto Del Rio

– Becky Lynch spoke with Vincent Beltran about a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE Raw Women’s champion was asked whether she thinks WWE Survivor Series needs higher stakes other than bragging rights for the Raw brand beating SmackDown or vice-versa.

“Yeah, that would be helpful,” Lynch said about Survivor Series giving something more to the winners. “I don’t know if — yeah, the old brand supremacy is a little outdated, I don’t know. At the same time, we’re all competitors. So, you always want to be the best. Whatever it is, whatever carrot they dangle.

“You always want to be the best, whether it’s the winner gets a frickin’ banana. It’s like, ‘Well, I want that frickin’ banana. I wanna prove that I deserve that banana.’ You always want to be the best. Whatever the logic is, you can make it work when you are a competitive human, which we all are. You don’t get to WWE if you’re not competitive.”

– PWinsider reports that Alberto El Patron (Jose Alberto Rodriguez Chucuan) has been given until 12/13 by the court to file an amended lawsuit against his former MMA employer Combate Global.

– PWinsider also reports Jay Lethal asked for and received a full release from his ROH contract a few days ago so he could sign with AEW prior to Full Gear. Lethal was one of the few talent who was still under a deal until 12/31.

