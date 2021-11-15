New WWE Raw match for tonight

WWE has announced Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW.

WWE hyped the match in the Twitter video below and noted that Balor vs. Rollins will take place just days before the two Superstars team up on the men’s Team RAW at Survivor Series.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated announced line-up:

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch reacts to new challenger Liv Morgan

* Bobby Lashley’s path of destruction continues

* What will WWE Champion Big E have to say to Kevin Owens?

* Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor