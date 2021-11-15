Eddie Kingston injury update

Eddie Kingston will not miss any ring time due to any potential injuries suffered at AEW Full Gear in the loss to CM Punk.

As noted, Kingston missed Sunday’s Big Event convention in New York City. It was announced that Kingston and Malakai Black were missing the convention due to injuries suffered at Saturday’s pay-per-view.

In an update, Kingston took to Twitter today and indicated that he had his shoulders checked out, and they are fine. He noted that he will still work the Northeast Wrestling event on Saturday, November 20 in Waterbury, CT, and will not miss any ring time.

“Shoulders are fine. We’ll be at any @newwrestling1 on the 20th and we’ll miss no time at work,” Kingston wrote.

Kingston is scheduled to face “Mr. NEW” Brian Anthony at Saturday’s NEW event in Waterbury. There’s no word on if he will appear during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TNT, but it’s likely.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Kingston’s full tweet below: