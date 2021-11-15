Chris Jericho honors Baron Von Raschke

Chris Jericho posted on Facebook:

It was an honor and a pleasure to see #baronvonraschke tonight for the first time in 32 years!! My first job in wrestling was setting up the ring for a tour of Manitoba promoted by #BobHolliday back in 1989. I was only 18 years old at the time but The Baron (who was the big name on the tour) was super cool to me. He was 100% Kay fabe when it came to discussing the wrestling business at all times (as he was today), but he taught me a lot about how to treat your fellow wrestlers and how to treat your fans. He was the first guy I thought about getting involved when we put together the Minneapolis Street Fight at Full Gear tonight…and it was a blast hearing the reaction he got when he put THE CLAW on @official_ego! Thanks Baron for being nice to an 18 year old kid then…and a 51 year old kid tonight! AND THAT IS ALL THE PEOPLE NEED TO KNOW!!