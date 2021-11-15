Charlotte talks about the “unspoken bond” she shares with the Four Horsewomen

Before departing the United Kingdom from the WWE tour, Charlotte Flair spoke with Metro regarding her bond with the rest of the Four Horsewomen – Becky, Sasha, and Bayley.

Coming off a backstage incident where Lynch confronted Charlotte over a botched title swap segment, Charlotte said the four share “an unspoken bond” and while their respective careers took different turns, the “level of respect is always there,” no matter what.

“You just don’t… maybe we should talk about it more, but we all know how we feel about each other, what we did and what it took and how hard we worked to get where we are,” Flair said.

Flair reserved a lot of praise for Sasha Banks, who she spoke highly of. The two main evented all the shows the Smackdown brand did in the UK and noted that she and Sasha have “this crazy chemistry” dating back to FCW.

“We’re both extremely competitive. So, when we’re in the ring together and I know there’s just a whole level of competition of wanting to be the greatest. You just push each other that much more,” Flair said.

Recently, Becky Lynch said that she and Flair are no longer friends and don’t talk to each other. The two will be meeting at the Survivor Series in a one-on-one match.