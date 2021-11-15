11/15/21 AEW Dark Elevation Results

Nov 15, 2021 - by Michael Riba

Mark Henry, Paul Wight, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Indianapolis, Indiana.

  1. Trios Tag Team Match
    The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn, Billy Gunn, and Colten Gunn) defeated Nasty Russ, Shawn Cook, and T-Money
  2. Trios Tag Team Match
    Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose, and The Bunny (w/Lulu Pencil and Vickie Guerrero) defeated Riho, Ryo Mizunami, and Skye Blue
  3. Trios Tag Team Match
    The Hardy Family Office (Isiah Kassidy, Matt Hardy, and The Blade) defeated Dark Order (Alan Angels, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson)
  4. Andrade El Idolo (w/Jose the Assistant) defeated Lord Crewe
  5. Ruby Soho (w/Billy Roc) defeated Charlie Kruel
  6. John Silver defeated QT Marshall

