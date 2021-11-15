11/15/21 AEW Dark Elevation Results
Mark Henry, Paul Wight, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Indianapolis, Indiana.
—
- Trios Tag Team Match
The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn, Billy Gunn, and Colten Gunn) defeated Nasty Russ, Shawn Cook, and T-Money
- Trios Tag Team Match
Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose, and The Bunny (w/Lulu Pencil and Vickie Guerrero) defeated Riho, Ryo Mizunami, and Skye Blue
- Trios Tag Team Match
The Hardy Family Office (Isiah Kassidy, Matt Hardy, and The Blade) defeated Dark Order (Alan Angels, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson)
- Andrade El Idolo (w/Jose the Assistant) defeated Lord Crewe
- Ruby Soho (w/Billy Roc) defeated Charlie Kruel
- John Silver defeated QT Marshall