This Day In Wrestling History – November 14

Nov 14, 2021 - by Bill Fenbers

1957Dick Hutton defeats Lou Thesz, to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

1959Johnny Valentine & Jerry Graham defeat Mark Lewin & Don Curtis, to win the vacant NWA (Northeast) United States Tag Team Championship.

1963Killer Kowalski & Gorilla Monsoon defeat Skull Murphy & Brute Bernard, to win the WWWF United States Tag Team Championship.

1973Tony Garea & Dean Ho defeat Mr Fuji & Professor Tanaka, to win the WWWF World Tag Team Championship.

1980Bruiser Brody defeats Stan Stasiak, to win the NWA (Texas) Brass Knuckles Championship.

1992 – WWF airs its final episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event on FOX.

1999 – WWF Survivor Series is held in Detroit, in front of 18,735 fans.  The event saw Stone Cold Steve Austin get run over by a car, which led to him being replaced in the main event by Big Show.  Survivor Series ’99 also featured the debut of Kurt Angle.

– In a 4-on-4 Survivor Series Elimination Match, D’Lo Brown, The Godfather, and The Headbangers (Mosh & Thrasher) defeat The Acolytes (Faarooq & Bradshaw) and The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von).
Kurt Angle defeats Shawn Stasiak in singles match;  this begins Angle’s undefeated streak that would run all the way to the 2000 Royal Rumble.
– In a 4-on-4 Survivor Series Elimination Match, Gangrel, Mark Henry, Val Venis, & Steve Blackman defeat The British Bulldog and The Mean Street Posse (Pete Gas, Joey Abs, & Rodney).
– In an Eight-Woman Tag Team Match, Tori, Debra, The Fabulous Moolah, & Mae Young defeat Ivory, Jacqueline, Luna, & Terri Runnels.
Kane defeats X-Pac via disqualification.
– In a 1-on-4 Survivor Series Elimination Match, The Big Show defeats Big Boss Man, Mideon, Viscera, & Prince Albert.
Chyna (with Miss Kitty) defeats Chris Jericho, to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship.
– In a 4-on-4 Survivor Series Elimination Match, Too Cool (Scotty 2 Hotty & Grand Master Sexay) and The Hollys (Hardcore & Crash) defeat Edge, Christian, and The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff).
The New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg & Billy Gunn) defeat Al Snow & Mankind, to retain the WWF Tag Team Championship.
– In a Triple Threat Match, Big Show defeats Triple H and The Rock, to win the WWF Championship.

2000 Sabu defeats Mike Rapada, to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

2004 – WWE Survivor Series is held in Cleveland, in front of 7,500 fans.

Sunday Night Heat:
La Resistance (Sylvain Grenier & Robert Conway) defeat Rosey & The Hurricane.
Survivor Series PPV:
– In a Fatal 4-Way Match, Spike Dudley defeats Billy Kidman, Chavo Guerrero, Jr., and Rey Mysterio, to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.
Shelton Benjamin defeats Christian (with Tyson Tomko), to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.
– In a 4-on-4 Survivor Series Elimination Match, Team Guerrero (Big Show, John Cena, Rob Van Dam, & Eddie Guerrero) defeat Team Angle (Carlito, Luther Reigns, Mark Jindrak, & Kurt Angle).
The Undertaker defeats Heidenreich (with Paul Heyman).
Trish Stratus defeats Lita, via disqualification, to retain the WWE Women’s Championship.
John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield (with Orlando Jordan) defeats Booker T, to retain the WWE Championship.
– In a 4-on-4 Survivor Series Elimination Match, Team Orton (Chris Benoit, Chris Jericho, Maven, & Randy Orton) defeat Team Triple H (Batista, Edge, Gene Snitsky, & Triple H).

2005 – On the day after his death, this evening’s Monday Night RAW is a tribute show to Eddie Guerrero.  Feuds were put on hold and no wrestlers were forced to compete.

2008 – At Ring of Honor’s Driven pay-per-view, Kevin Steen & El Generico defeat The Age of the Fall (Jimmy Jacobs & Tyler Black), to win the ROH World Tag Team Championship.  The event originally occurred back in September, and was airing on pay-per-view on tape delay.

2013Eddie Edwards defeats Aleksander Checkov, to win the Robbie Ellis Tribute: Super Juniors Tournament.

2015 – In a Five-Way Elimination Match, Michael Elgin defeats Jay Briscoe, Christopher Daniels, ACH, and Silas Young, to win Ring of Honor’s Survival of the Fittest Tournament.

2017 – On SmackDown Live, in her hometown of Charlotte, NC, Charlotte Flair defeats Natalya, to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

2020 – At Impact Wrestling’s Turning Point, The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) defeat The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander), to win the Impact Tag Team Championship. And Deonna Purrazzo defeats Su Yung in a no disqualification match, to win the Knockouts Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO:  Former WWF Intercontinental Champion and current WWE head trainer Prince Albert (49 years old);  4-time WWC Women’s Champion and current Mission Pro Wrestling Champion, Black Rose (40 years old);  former CMLL Tag Team Champion and current Major League Tag Team Champion, L.A. Park (56 years old);  and former WWE United States & Cruiserweight Champion, recent AEW acquisition, Kalisto, (35 years old).

Post Category: News     Tags: , , ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Saya Iida

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal