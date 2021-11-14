This Day In Wrestling History – November 14

1957 – Dick Hutton defeats Lou Thesz, to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

1959 – Johnny Valentine & Jerry Graham defeat Mark Lewin & Don Curtis, to win the vacant NWA (Northeast) United States Tag Team Championship.

1963 – Killer Kowalski & Gorilla Monsoon defeat Skull Murphy & Brute Bernard, to win the WWWF United States Tag Team Championship.

1973 – Tony Garea & Dean Ho defeat Mr Fuji & Professor Tanaka, to win the WWWF World Tag Team Championship.

1980 – Bruiser Brody defeats Stan Stasiak, to win the NWA (Texas) Brass Knuckles Championship.

1992 – WWF airs its final episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event on FOX.

1999 – WWF Survivor Series is held in Detroit, in front of 18,735 fans. The event saw Stone Cold Steve Austin get run over by a car, which led to him being replaced in the main event by Big Show. Survivor Series ’99 also featured the debut of Kurt Angle.

– In a 4-on-4 Survivor Series Elimination Match, D’Lo Brown, The Godfather, and The Headbangers (Mosh & Thrasher) defeat The Acolytes (Faarooq & Bradshaw) and The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von).

– Kurt Angle defeats Shawn Stasiak in singles match; this begins Angle’s undefeated streak that would run all the way to the 2000 Royal Rumble.

– In a 4-on-4 Survivor Series Elimination Match, Gangrel, Mark Henry, Val Venis, & Steve Blackman defeat The British Bulldog and The Mean Street Posse (Pete Gas, Joey Abs, & Rodney).

– In an Eight-Woman Tag Team Match, Tori, Debra, The Fabulous Moolah, & Mae Young defeat Ivory, Jacqueline, Luna, & Terri Runnels.

– Kane defeats X-Pac via disqualification.

– In a 1-on-4 Survivor Series Elimination Match, The Big Show defeats Big Boss Man, Mideon, Viscera, & Prince Albert.

– Chyna (with Miss Kitty) defeats Chris Jericho, to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship.

– In a 4-on-4 Survivor Series Elimination Match, Too Cool (Scotty 2 Hotty & Grand Master Sexay) and The Hollys (Hardcore & Crash) defeat Edge, Christian, and The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff).

– The New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg & Billy Gunn) defeat Al Snow & Mankind, to retain the WWF Tag Team Championship.

– In a Triple Threat Match, Big Show defeats Triple H and The Rock, to win the WWF Championship.

2000 – Sabu defeats Mike Rapada, to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

2004 – WWE Survivor Series is held in Cleveland, in front of 7,500 fans.

Sunday Night Heat:

– La Resistance (Sylvain Grenier & Robert Conway) defeat Rosey & The Hurricane.

Survivor Series PPV:

– In a Fatal 4-Way Match, Spike Dudley defeats Billy Kidman, Chavo Guerrero, Jr., and Rey Mysterio, to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

– Shelton Benjamin defeats Christian (with Tyson Tomko), to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– In a 4-on-4 Survivor Series Elimination Match, Team Guerrero (Big Show, John Cena, Rob Van Dam, & Eddie Guerrero) defeat Team Angle (Carlito, Luther Reigns, Mark Jindrak, & Kurt Angle).

– The Undertaker defeats Heidenreich (with Paul Heyman).

– Trish Stratus defeats Lita, via disqualification, to retain the WWE Women’s Championship.

– John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield (with Orlando Jordan) defeats Booker T, to retain the WWE Championship.

– In a 4-on-4 Survivor Series Elimination Match, Team Orton (Chris Benoit, Chris Jericho, Maven, & Randy Orton) defeat Team Triple H (Batista, Edge, Gene Snitsky, & Triple H).

2005 – On the day after his death, this evening’s Monday Night RAW is a tribute show to Eddie Guerrero. Feuds were put on hold and no wrestlers were forced to compete.

2008 – At Ring of Honor’s Driven pay-per-view, Kevin Steen & El Generico defeat The Age of the Fall (Jimmy Jacobs & Tyler Black), to win the ROH World Tag Team Championship. The event originally occurred back in September, and was airing on pay-per-view on tape delay.

2013 – Eddie Edwards defeats Aleksander Checkov, to win the Robbie Ellis Tribute: Super Juniors Tournament.

2015 – In a Five-Way Elimination Match, Michael Elgin defeats Jay Briscoe, Christopher Daniels, ACH, and Silas Young, to win Ring of Honor’s Survival of the Fittest Tournament.

2017 – On SmackDown Live, in her hometown of Charlotte, NC, Charlotte Flair defeats Natalya, to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

2020 – At Impact Wrestling’s Turning Point, The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) defeat The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander), to win the Impact Tag Team Championship. And Deonna Purrazzo defeats Su Yung in a no disqualification match, to win the Knockouts Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Former WWF Intercontinental Champion and current WWE head trainer Prince Albert (49 years old); 4-time WWC Women’s Champion and current Mission Pro Wrestling Champion, Black Rose (40 years old); former CMLL Tag Team Champion and current Major League Tag Team Champion, L.A. Park (56 years old); and former WWE United States & Cruiserweight Champion, recent AEW acquisition, Kalisto, (35 years old).