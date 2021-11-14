ROH and GCW reportedly met about possible talent exchange

Fightful Select reports that Ring of Honor recently met with GCW about a talent exchange, which resulted in GCW wrestlers Effy and AJ Gray coming in for the last set of tapings. Many in ROH had “no idea” that the changes were being made at the time the two wrestlers were brought in, which was before the announcement of the hiatus was made. Neither are under a contract.

The two companies met before Fight Club and spoke about the talent exchange. This is what led to the Briscoes appearing at that event, and Effy and Gray in ROH. The talks didn’t progress much more than that, but other names at the time were the likes Jay Lethal and others were being discussed as possibilities. Again, however, “talks didn’t make it that far.”