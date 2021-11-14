Jay Lethal had wanted to end his career in ROH

Notes from Jay Lethal’s media scrum notes….

Jay Lethal Says “I’m more excited they’re willing to have me” on his AEW debut, and says they are the hottest promotion and the decision was a no-brainer.

Lethal says the doors are closing at Ring of Honor. His heart goes out to people there. But says it’s a great time to be a pro wrestler because the business is booming & Tony Khan called him a few days ago to bring him to AEW.

Lethal had planned on being in ROH the rest of his career but Now hopes AEW is his home forever.

Lists Chris Jericho as his dream opponent.

But wants to step into the ring everybody.

Had about a month left on his ROH deal, but asked for his early release about five days ago and got it.

Jay Lethal will NOT be at ROH Final Battle