Hangman Page addresses crowd after AEW Full Gear

New AEW World Champion Hangman Page cut a promo for the fans after AEW Full Gear went off the air. Page who won the title from Kenny Omega at last night’s show, addressed the crowd after the PPV feed ended.

Per PWInsider, Page said:

“I told myself all day that if this was the outcome, I would cry like a little baby. I guess I lied to myself about that. That seems to be a thing with me. I lie to myself. When I joined the Bullet Club, I thought I’d never measure up. I thought I’d never belong and I lied to myself. When AEW started, I told all of you I’d be the first champion. I might have believed it a little bit but I lied to myself then too.

As time went on, the lies, they kept flowing. I said I shouldn’t try to hold onto my friendship with Kenny and The Bucks. That was a lie to myself. I said these guys right here [points to Dark Order], they’ll never be my friends and let me tell you, honest to God, they are some of the best friends I’ve ever had in my life.

As we got closer tonight, there was a little bit of myself that doesn’t go away. I told myself I really wouldn’t win it so I guess I lied to myself about that too, didn’t I? So, if you’ll humor me, I’ll go for one last lie to myself. I will hold this for the rest of my life.”