AEW News and Notes

Notes from tonight’s AEW Full Gear media scrum….

The Butcher scheduled this Wednesday off in case something happened and one of his dreams is wrestling Ishii, so he's gonna do that this week and return to his tour, Tony Khan says — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 14, 2021

Tony Khan says that Lance Archer was here tonight and it was a neck injury, not a head injury and passed concussion protocol — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 14, 2021

Tony Khan tells me Chris Jericho was always planned to be the first AEW Champion over Hangman Page, and he knew long ago who his first four champions would be. pic.twitter.com/fiQt0S6Zb0 — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 14, 2021

Tony Khan says his father bought the Four Seasons from a Saudi man, not the government, and is not comparable to WWE's ongoing relationships with the Saudi government. There is no ongoing relationship with the Khans and the Saudi government. He wanted to clarify that. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 14, 2021

Hangman Page says what they wanted to do to or three years ago might not have remotely matched what we saw tonight. So much changed because the world changed pic.twitter.com/yuJLrnMl6a — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 14, 2021

Bryan Danielson says he saw the best doctors to come back and says his health is constantly improving from where he was. His priority is to be a father and be coherent — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 14, 2021