Notes on Jim Ross and Fred Rosser

– Fred Rosser aka Darren Young made an appearance on AdFreeShow.com to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he shared why the planned WWE documentary on the Nexus was shelved. He was contacted about it back in May. He thinks the reason it got nixed was due to Bryan Danielson, who was in the Nexus group for one night, leaving WWE for AEW.

“Eventually, they just shelved it, and the reason why I feel they shelved it was because when I asked at the time who else who they had interviewed for this, they had told me Wade Barrett and Daniel Bryan, who Wade Barrett had said Daniel Bryan is not considered in the actual Nexus. That’s our leader, Wade Barrett, Stu Bennett saying that Daniel Bryan was not actually in Nexus, but yea, WWE had interviewed those two and I guess with Daniel Bryan moving on, they just shelved the documentary. I’m like, ‘Why are you doing this? Why are you shelving it? Why are you letting the fans down? The fans want to hear the stories and all of that stuff.”

– Jim Ross talks about dealing with skin cancer (via Wrestling Inc.:

“I don’t like dealing with this skin cancer, but that’s the hand I’ve been dealt. The only thing I can do is to get healthy and go through all the procedures to ensure that can happen. On the 22nd of November, the doctor found two more places on my back and he’s going to cut those out in one appointment, then earlier in the day I’ll have gone to my cancer doctor and they have to build a boot for me to do the radiation accurately which I’m all for. It’s two different processes, one is my back which I didn’t even know I had and the other is that big one on my ankle. Ironically the one on my ankle is healing up real well. You can still see that there’s an issue but it doesn’t look as gross and as gruesome as I displayed in that picture which I wish I had not done quite honestly. I do believe in sharing with the fans and maybe to a faulting degree. I’ve got a big month of November, it’s going to be an aggressive month.”