Notes on CM Punk, Ethan Page, and talent backstage at Smackdown

– Ethan Page talks about feuding with Chris Jericho on television via sportskeeda.com: “What do you mean you guys? What do you mean you guys? Just say Chris Jericho pushes the PG envelope and we stand there while he’s talking about me beating my meat on live television, while my mother and father and 4-year-old daughter are watching. That’s why I’m pissed off. This pay-per-view is serious. I couldn’t be happier that it’s a street fight.”

– Last night on Smackdown, Von Wagner made a surprise appearance backstage alongside WWE Official Adam Pearce however he wasn’t the only NXT 2.0 Star that was backstage at the show. According to a recent report from PWInsider, Cora Jade, Dexter Lumis and Dakota Kai were also backstage.

– CM Punk tweeted before tonight’s Full Gear PPV:

Tonight is for Eddie. — player/coach (@CMPunk) November 13, 2021

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)