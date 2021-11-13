Notes on Bobby Lashley, Mance Warner, and the return of XPW

– Bobby Lashley talks about the reunion of the Hurt Business via talksport.com:

“We just need to have a little group discussion. Before, when the group first formed, We went and had meals and drinks after every show at a local bar. Strategizing over chicken wings and a beer. To me, that was some of the best times of my career. Because these guys are actually my friends. I like these guys, I want to be around these guys, I talk to these guys. I want us to be successful and together. The crowd felt it, knew it was real and really behind it. Have you got a brother or sister? A lot of the time when you have brothers, you have fights and you’re so mad, but the next thing you know, you’re back hanging and playing. Nobody asks ‘How did you guys get back together!’ It’s just like that. I have friends that I consider my brothers. The Boogeyman is one of those – really hope he comes back sometime. He and I will fight like ‘man, I don’t want to talk to you!’ we go off in a rage. Next day it’s like ‘hey man, you ready to go work out? Yeah, f–k you too’ then we go work out! So it’s kind of the same thing; brothers have little arguments and that, but we get back together.”

—–

A GoFundMe for Mance Warner’s medical expenses has been set up following surgery on his ankle, tibia and fibia.

Click here for the GoFundMe page.

—–

XPW Returned With “Rebirth” and Put The Wrestling Industry on Notice

After 18 years, Xtreme Pro Wrestling (XPW) made its triumphant return to the pro wrestling scene Sunday Night. In the process, it crowned Brian Cage as the new XPW World Heavyweight Champion. Cage defeated Willie Mack in the finals of a historic 8 man elimination tournament.

XPW had its Rebirth from The Armory in Rochester, New York, the hometown of CEO and founder, Rob Black, live on FITE TV. The Original Voice of XPW Kris Kloss hosted the event, as fans were introduced to a whole new generation of XPW talent including: Rhino, Madada, Silas Young, Vincent, G-Raver, Shlak, Facade, TJP, Bill Collier, and many more.

XPW Rebirth Results: Rochester NY, November 7, 2021

– Pre-Show: Facade with Dani Mo def. Cheech

– XPW World Heavyweight Title Tournament First Round: Willie Mack def. Matt Cross

– XPW World Heavyweight Title Tournament First Round: TJP def. Bill Collier

– XPW World Heavyweight Title Tournament First Round: Masada def. Rhino

– XPW World Heavyweight Title Tournament First Round: Brian Cage def. KC Navarro

– Last Hell Standing: Vincent def. G-Raver

– XPW World Heavyweight Title Tournament Semi-Final: Willie Mack def. Masada

– XPW World Heavyweight Title Tournament Semi-Final: Brian Cage def. TJP

– Silas Young def. Colin Delaney & Nick Ando

– Chairs Match: Madman Fulton vs. SHLAK ended in a no contest

XPW World Championship Match: Brian Cage defeated Willie Mack.

XPW returns to PayPerView on January 22nd with “Killafornia” on FITE TV from Southern California. New XPW Champion Brian Cage will defend his title. XPW will present its first King of the Death Match in 18 years. Venue and Ticket information will be announced soon.

Xtreme Pro Wrestling (XPW) was formed in 1999 by Rob Black and has produced more than 50 live events, Over 120 Syndicated Television Episodes, and 25 National Commercially-Released DVDs. In 2021 it had its official “Rebirth” after an 18-year hiatus with a new generation of wrestlers, TV shows, and Live event calendar.

For additional information, visit TheXPWwrestling.com

Follow: Twitter/Instagram/Facebook @thexpwwrestling