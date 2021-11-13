Jay Lethal makes his AEW debut at Full Gear

Nov 13, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Jay Lethal has stepped though The Forbidden Door and is NOW “ALL ELITE” & Will Challenge Sammy Guevara for The TNT Title This Wednesday’s Night on Dynamite

