Jay Lethal makes his AEW debut at Full Gear
Jay Lethal has stepped though The Forbidden Door and is NOW “ALL ELITE” & Will Challenge Sammy Guevara for The TNT Title This Wednesday’s Night on Dynamite
.@TheLethalJay has found the #ForbiddenDoor and lays and lays down the challenge to TNT Champion @sammyguevara for #AEWDynamite! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/21DEnOGbQh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
Welcome to the team…#JayLethal (@TheLethalJay) is #AllElite pic.twitter.com/k49YmOGS3N
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
Let’s Get Lethalhttps://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp#ShopAEW #AEW #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/8W6LAYsdOq
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) November 14, 2021