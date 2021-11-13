Drew McIntyre on moving to Smackdown, Bobby Lashley on the Hurt Business reunion

– Drew McIntyre on the move to Smackdown:

For me, getting drafted, I almost felt like a traitor. When I returned to WWE, I was in NXT initially, and then I returned to Monday Night RAW. And there’s where I found myself, made my connection with the fans, became a two-time WWE Champion, was the face of RAW, and was really synonymous with RAW. When you thought Drew McIntyre, you thought Monday Night RAW. Then when I get drafted to Smackdown, I was like ‘wow, I kind of feel guilty.’ Even though it wasn’t my choice that I’m leaving RAW, I’m leaving my place. But sometimes it’s good to get a fresh coat of paint.

– Bobby Lashley talks about the reunion of the Hurt Business via talksport.com:

“We just need to have a little group discussion. Before, when the group first formed, We went and had meals and drinks after every show at a local bar. Strategizing over chicken wings and a beer. To me, that was some of the best times of my career. Because these guys are actually my friends. I like these guys, I want to be around these guys, I talk to these guys. I want us to be successful and together. The crowd felt it, knew it was real and really behind it. Have you got a brother or sister? A lot of the time when you have brothers, you have fights and you’re so mad, but the next thing you know, you’re back hanging and playing. Nobody asks ‘How did you guys get back together!’ It’s just like that. I have friends that I consider my brothers. The Boogeyman is one of those – really hope he comes back sometime. He and I will fight like ‘man, I don’t want to talk to you!’ we go off in a rage. Next day it’s like ‘hey man, you ready to go work out? Yeah, f–k you too’ then we go work out! So it’s kind of the same thing; brothers have little arguments and that, but we get back together.”