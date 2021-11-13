Dave Bautista teaming with Jason Momoa for buddy comedy action movie

Deadline.com is reporting that former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista is teaming up with Jason Momoa for an untitled buddy comedy action movie which MGM is close to win the rights for.

The two have already worked together in the Apple TV+ drama series titled See. Both movie stars pitched their project, written by Jonathan Trooper, to prospected bidders this week. The film came from an original idea from Momoa, Bautista and Tropper according to Deadline.

The movie calls for Bautista and Momoa to play brothers in a Lethal Weapon-esque buddy cop comedy likely to shoot in Hawaii. While no director has been chosen yet, the tentative date for filming is 2023 because both stars are busy with other projects.