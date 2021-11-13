AEW Full Gear 2021 Coverage

The Buy In

The Buy In starts with Excalibur hyping up the show and telling all the ways that fans can order the show. He then throws it to Tony Schiavone in the ring. Schiavone introduces Dante Martin. Schiavone brings up that Team Taz made an offer to Martin last night and asks him if he thought about it. Before he can answer, he is interrupted by The Acclaimed. Max Caster cuts a rap insulting Lio Rush and Team Taz, and says Martin should join The Acclaimed. Anthony Bowens says they know Martin has a lot on his mind about who to align with. Bowens says they could be the hottest group if Martin joins, and says Martin is either with them or against them. Bowens tells him to give them the answer they want, or they will break his legs and send him home crying like his brother. Martin decks Bowens and Caster and sends them to the floor. Martin takes them out with a springboard dive from the top rope.

—

Excalibur runs down the card for Full Gear, and then the video package for the match between Darby Allin and MJF airs.

—



Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter (w/Vickie Guerrero) vs. Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida

Rosa and Rose start the match. Rose delivers a kick to the midsection and applies a side headlock. Rosa sends her off the ropes, but Rose delivers a shoulder tackle. Rosa comes back for a leap frog, but Rose catches her and goes for a slam. Rosa rolls through for a two count, and then delivers a low dropkick. Shida tags in, and she and Rosa double team Rose. They deliver knee strikes, and Shida follows with a series of right hands. Shida delivers a few more shots and tags Rosa in. Rosa delivers shots to Rose in the corner and Shida comes back in, but Rose drops them both with a double suplex. Rose delivers a double suplex and tags in Hayter. Hayter kicks Rosa in the midsection and stomps her in the corner. Rose chokes Rosa behind the referee’s back, and then Hayter kicks Rosa in the head. Hayter chokes Rosa in the corner, and follows with a few chops. Rosa turns it around and delivers chops of her own. Hayter comes back and slams Rosa into the turnbuckle, and then choker her with her boot on the mat. Hayter delivers a knee strike to the midsection and charges in the corner, but Rosa dodges and tags in Shida.

Shida takes Hayter down and delivers a roundhouse kick. Shida runs the ropes, but Rose sends her to the floor. Rose tags in and runs over Shida on the floor, and then Hayter comes to the floor and joins in. Rose rolls Shida back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out. Rose delivers a neck-breaker and a knee to the midsection, and then Hayter tags back in. Hayter stomps on Shida, but Shida fires back with right hands. Hayter pulls Shida down by her hair and goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out. Hayter applies a headlock and Rose tags in. Rose delivers shots to Shida and beats her to the mat. Hayter comes back in, and she and Rose slam Shida to the mat. Hayter goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out. Hayter chokes Shida and delivers a few right hands. Shida comes back and takes Hayter down. Shida runs the ropes, but Hayter catches her and delivers a back-breaker. Hayter goes for the cover, but Rosa breaks it up. Shida kicks Hayter away and goes for the tag, but Hayter catches her and delivers a German suplex. Both women get to their feet and make the tag. Rosa takes Rose to the corner and delivers a few shots.

Rosa charges at Rose and delivers double knees. Rosa drops Hayter with a dropkick, and then delivers one to Rose in the corner. Rosa goes for the cover, but Hayter breaks it up. Shida tags back in, and she and Rosa deliver shots to Rose and Hayter that send them to the floor. Shida takes Rose down with a cross-body and Rosa does the same to Hayter. Serena Deeb is at ringside and gets in Shida’s face, and Guerrero hits Shida in the knee with a kendo stick. Rose gets Shida back into the ring. Hayter suplexes Shida to the mat and Rose connects with a frog splash. Rose goes for the cover, but Rosa breaks it up. Rosa and Hayter brawl to the floor and Rose goes for the Beast Bomb, but Shida rolls through with a jackknife cover and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida

—

Tony Schiavone is backstage with Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends. Schiavone says Wednesday will see The Butcher and The Blade versus Orange Cassidy and a partner of his choice. Cassidy says he will give his friends the night off and will bring in someone from CHAOS to be his partner.

—

Jim Ross joins the commentary team as The Buy In comes to a close.

—

Full Gear