WWE comments on Keith Lee’s recent claim on medical bills

WWE has issued us a statement on Keith Lee’s recent claim about how he paid for his own medical expenses earlier this year while away from in-ring action.

As we’ve noted, Lee took to Twitter on November 8 and issued a statement on his WWE release, which was announced last Thursday along with 17 other talents, including his fiancée, Mia Yim. In the statement Lee mentioned how he paid all “medical bills from the many offices and machines” he frequented when he was away for around 6 months earlier this year due to issues with his heart. You can click here for Lee’s full statement.

In an update, WWE issued a statement to us this evening, stating that Lee’s comments were erroneous. WWE noted how Lee was a part of their extensive healthcare program that is available for the medical care of all in-ring performers that are signed to the company. WWE also stated that Lee is welcome to address any concerns over the payment of his medical bills.

The full WWE statement reads like this:

WWE Statement Keith Lee’s recent comments implying WWE failed to pay his medical bills are erroneous. WWE has an extensive healthcare program for the medical care of its in-ring performers and Mr. Lee was part of this program while with the company. Should Mr. Lee have any concerns over the payment of medical bills, he is welcome to address them with WWE.

Lee has not publicly responded to WWE’s statement as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

Lee is currently under a 90-day non-compete clause with WWE and will become a free agent on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Stay tuned for more.