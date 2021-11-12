Update on Mike Bennett

Nov 12, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

With Ring of Honor in a holding pattern, Mike Bennett announced via Facebook:

I’ll be taking bookings for Motivational Speaking engagements. Not just in wrestling but outside as well. I’ll share my story of navigating through a very unique business, my battle with addiction, my recovery, staying motivated after losing your job(twice), resiliency and way more. I want my journey to help and inspire. I want people to learn from my failures. I want people to see themselves in my successes.
MikeBennettBookings@gmail.com

