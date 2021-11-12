Notes on Jay White and Nick Jackson

– Jay White says he does not believe Ring of Honor is closed for good:

“Yeah. ROH will always hold a special place in my heart, but I don’t think ROH is done by any means. I’m sure at first everybody’s initial reaction when you first hear the news is that, ‘Oh, they’re done.’ I’m sure it’ll play out a lot differently. I hope. So I think everyone needs some patience with it. But also on the flip side, for those guys that have just been released, there’s opportunities for them. Once I’m done with Ishii, like I said, maybe I’m gonna have some sort of open challenge for this. It’s an open door at New Japan STRONG. Those guys, maybe they want to step up and try to take that opportunity. So typical saying, as when one door closes another opens.”

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Nick Jackson suffered a heel injury during last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, when he was thrown off the stage by Luchasaurus.

There had been some concern that he broke a bone in the foot, but it was a bruised heel. Jackson will be fine to wrestle at tomorrow night’s AEW Full Gear PPV in Minneapolis.