New AEW Rampage match for tonight

AEW President Tony Khan has announced Jade Cargill vs. Santana Garrett for tonight’s Full Gear go-home edition of Rampage on TNT.

Khan took to Twitter to mark one year since Cargill’s multi-year AEW signing was announced, which came the night after her Dynamite debut where she interrupted Cody Rhodes to tease the arrival of NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal, which led to Shaq and Jade defeating Cody and Red Velvet on March 3 of this year.

Khan then announced Cargill vs. Garrett for tonight’s Rampage, and noted that Velvet will be at ringside. Cargill vs. Velvet will take place soon in the quarterfinals of the AEW TBS Title Tournament.

“Today’s the 1 year anniversary of @Jade_Cargill signing with @AEW! To celebrate I’ve booked Jade vs. savvy veteran wrestler @SantanaGarrett_ TONIGHT on #AEWRampage! Watching closely will be Jade’s TBS Title quarterfinal opponent @Thee_Red_Velvet seated ringside for Tonight’s bout,” Khan wrote.

Since debuting with AEW in the tag team match with Shaq, Cargill has won all 16 of her matches, except for the Casino Battle Royale at All Out in September.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Rampage and be sure to join us for live coverage at 10pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s show from the Target Center in Minneapolis, along with Khan’s full tweet:

* Matt Hardy vs. Orange Cassidy in a Lumberjack Match

* Jungle Boy vs. Bobby Fish

* Jade Cargill vs. Santana Garrett