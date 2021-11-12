Impact rating/viewership for this week

Thursday’s taped Impact Wrestling episode drew 79,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics.

This is down 33.05% from last week’s 118,000 viewers.

Thursday’s episode drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is equal with last week’s 0.02 key demo rating. This week’s 0.02 key demo rating represents 25,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 8.7% from the 23,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.02 key demo rating drew.

This week’s Impact episode did not rank on the Cable Top 150 for the sixth week in a row.

This week’s Impact had major competition from the NFL on cable and network TV. The show drew the second-lowest viewership ever for an episode on AXS, behind the July 1 show, which drew 69,000 viewers for an episode that was impacted by a glitch with cable guides. This week’s 0.02 key demo rating is tied with several other episodes to be the lowest-rated in the demo in the history of Impact on AXS. Thursday’s Impact viewership was down 33.05% from the week before, while Thursday’s key demo rating was up 8.7% from the week before.

Impact viewership for Thursday was down 38% from the same week in 2020.

The NFL game between the Ravens and the Dolphins on the NFL Network topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.78 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing 2.737 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.343 million viewers, ranking #6 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.27 key demo rating.

The NFL game between the Ravens and the Dolphins on FOX also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 demographic with a 3.62 rating. The game also topped the night in viewership for network TV with 12.915 million viewers.

Thursday’s taped Impact featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Minoru Suzuki vs. Kaleb With A K, Mercedes Martinez vs. Madison Rayne, Rocky Romero vs. Rohit Raju, The Decay’s Rosemary and Havok vs. Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren of The Undead Bridesmaids, plus the main event, which was W. Morrissey vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Matt Cardona with the winner becoming the new #1 contender for a match against Impact World Champion Moose at Turning Point.

Below is our updated 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 2 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 197,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-No Surrender episode)

February 23 Episode: 170,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 144,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 16 Episode: 146,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Sacrifice episode)

March 23 Episode: 116,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 148,512 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (final Tuesday night episode)

April 8 Episode: 168,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first Thursday night episode)

April 15 Episode: 132,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hardcore Justice episode)

April 22 Episode: 145,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Rebellion episode)

May 6 Episode: 123,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 112,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Under Siege episode)

May 27 Episode: 140,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 143,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Against All Odds episode)

June 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 69,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 8 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 15 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 22 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Slammiversary episode)

July 29 Episode: 113,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 103,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Homecoming episode)

August 12 Episode: 122,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 19 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 26 Episode: 98,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 2 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 9 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 16 Episode: 105,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 23 Episode: 117,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Victory Road episode)

September 30 Episode: 115,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 7 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 14 Episode: 89,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Knockouts Knockdown)

October 21 Episode: 93,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 28 Episode: 100,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Bound For Glory episode)

November 4 Episode: 118,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 11 Episode: 79,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 18 Episode:

2020 Total: 8.010 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode