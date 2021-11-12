Hangman Page getting a special Full Gear entrance?

It looks like “Hangman” Adam Page will have a special entrance for Saturday’s AEW Full Gear main event against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

Reddit user Automatic-Ad2963 posted a photo that shows Page riding a horse through the streets of downtown Minneapolis this week, as seen below. Sneaky Pete’s Bar, seen in the background of the photo, is just a block over from the Target Center, which is the venue for Saturday’s pay-per-view.

Page previously used a horse named Stoney, or as Page called him – Hunter Horse Helmsley, but that horse passed away at its home in Wisconsin back in October 2019. You may remember Page using that horse for his entrance at the All Out 2019 pay-per-view, where he faced Chris Jericho for the chance to become the inaugural AEW World Champion. Page has also used the horse for other events.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the new photo of Page on the horse below: