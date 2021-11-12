Corey Graves teases ring return

WWE RAW announcer Corey Graves fueled the rumor mill today with comments on wanting to get back in the ring.

Graves took to Twitter this afternoon and wrote, “I kinda wanna wrestle again.”

This comes after Graves briefly won the WWE 24/7 Title on this week’s RAW, in a ringside title change segment that also included Drake Maverick, Akira Tozawa, Byron Saxton and the current champion, Reggie.

Graves tweeted yesterday to comment on that brief title reign, writing, “I won a Championship in @wwe without ever stepping into the ring. (I also lost it the same way, but let’s not focus on minutiae.) #NeverForget”

After a run on the indies, Graves signed a WWE developmental deal in August 2011. He suffered two concussions between late 2013 and early 2014, and then announced his in-ring retirement in December 2014. Graves has been a member of the WWE NXT and main roster announce teams since then.

Graves spoke about wanting to come out of retirement during an April 2020 podcast, after being inspired by the WWE 24 documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Edge. In May 2020 he then stepped in the ring to train for the first time since retiring, with his brother Sam Adonis, which you can also see in a tweet below. Graves fueled the rumor mill again back in July when he tweeted, “I was put on this earth to do something. What I’m doing is not it.”

There’s no word on if Graves can get medically cleared to return to in-ring action, but we will keep you updated. You can see the aforementioned tweets below:

