AEW Rampage preview for tonight

Tonight’s Full Gear go-home edition of AEW Rampage on TNT will air live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

This will be AEW’s Minneapolis debut, and will feature the final build for Saturday’s pay-per-view. The following has been announced for tonight:

* Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Hardy in a Lumberjack Match

* Jungle Boy vs. Bobby Fish

TNT will air the “Countdown to Full Gear” preview special at 11pm ET, as soon as Rampage goes off the air.

TNT will air the "Countdown to Full Gear" preview special at 11pm ET, as soon as Rampage goes off the air.