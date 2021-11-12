11/12/21 AEW Rampage Coverage

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Ricky Starks, and Taz are on commentary from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Bobby Fish vs. Jungle Boy

Jungle Boy drops Fish immediately and delivers a series of right hands. Jungle Boy sends Fish to the corner and connects with a forearm shot. Jungle Boy delivers a knee to the midsection, but Fish gets free. Jungle Boy delivers a few more shots and goes to the ropes, but Fish wrenches his arm and Jungle Boy falls to the floor. Fish goes after him and delivers shots and kicks against the barricade. Fish tosses Jungle Boy back into the ring and delivers more shots. Fish applies a waist-lock, but Jungle Boy turns it around. Fish backs Jungle Boy into the corner and delivers a back elbow. Fish goes for a back suplex, but Jungle Boy lands on his feet and applies a wrist-lock. Jungle Boy delivers a few shots and takes Fish down with an arm-drag from the top rope. Jungle Boy follows with a dropkick and chops Fish in the corner a few times. Jungle Boy drives his shoulder into Fish’s midsection and goes for a suplex to the outside, but Fish lands on the apron. Fish goes for a suplex to the floor, but Jungle Boy blocks it. Fish drops to the floor and trips Jungle Boy on the apron, and Jungle Boy lands on his shoulder.

Fish grabs Jungle Boy and slams him into the barricade. Fish delivers forearm shots and slams him on the floor with an arm wrench. Fish tries to slam Jungle Boy into the ring post, but Jungle Boy counters and slams Fish into it instead. Fish comes back and wraps Jungle Boy’s arm around the post, and follows with knee strikes. Fish slams Jungle Boy into the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Fish is in control, but Jungle Boy comes back as Fish mouths the fans. Jungle Boy takes Fish down to the mat, but Fish comes back and works over Jungle Boy’s arm again. Fish slams Jungle Boy to the mat and goes for the cover, but Jungle Boy kicks out. Fish charges at Jungle Boy, but Jungle Boy dodges and sends him into the turnbuckles. Jungle Boy drops Fish with a suplex and goes for the cover, but Fish kicks out. Fish comes back and slams Jungle Boy’s shoulder into the turnbuckle and goes for a spin kick, but Jungle Boy counters with a roll-up fort two. Fish sends Jungle Boy to the apron, but Jungle Boy comes back for a DDT on the apron. Fish counters and brings Jungle Boy back into the ring. Fish delivers an exploder suplex into the ropes and goes for the cover, but Jungle Boy kicks out. Fish delivers more kicks to Jungle Boy, but Jungle Boy blocks the last one and goes for the Snare Trap. Fish blocks it, but Jungle Boy delivers elbow strikes and forearm shots. Jungle Boy locks in the Snare Trap and Fish taps out.

Winner: Jungle Boy

-After the match, Adam Cole rushes the ring and attacks Jungle Boy. Fish joins in on the beatdown and then he and Cole share a hug. Cole grabs two chairs from under the ring. They put one under Jungle Boy’s head as Cole holds the other, but Christian Cage and Luchasaurus rush out for the save. Luchasaurus tosses Fish to Cage, who drops him with the Killswitch. The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler join Cole on the ramp, and they have a stare down with Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus.

—

A video package airs for the upcoming AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Final Match between Bryan Danielson and Miro.

—

Footage of Kenny Omega signing the contract for his title defense against Adam Page with Page’s blood from Wednesday night is shown.

Adam Cole and The Young Bucks are backstage, but before they can talk Adam Page walks up. Cole says anything he can say to the Bucks can be said in front of him. The Bucks say they got this and Cole leaves. Page says he knows what happened on Wednesday wasn’t their fault, and apologizes. He says he cost them a shot at the tag titles and they cost him a shot at the World title, so he says they’re even. He says if they so much as lay a hand on him on Saturday, he will end them.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Jade Cargill (w/Smark Mark Sterling) vs. Santana Garrett

Cargill backs Garrett into the corner and smacks her in the face a few times. Cargill tosses Garrett to the floor and follows her out. Cargill slams Garrett into the apron and gets in Red Velvet’s face at ringside. Garrett delivers a shot from behind, but Cargill slams her into the ring post. Cargill throws Garrett onto Velvet, and Velvet fires up and goes after Cargill. Velvet is held back as Cargill slams Garrett on the floor. Cargill gets Garrett back into the ring, but Garrett fires off a quick shot. Garrett springboards into the corner, but Cargill catches her and drops her with Jaded for the pin fall.

Winner: Jade Cargill

-After the match, Velvet drops Cargill with a Spear on the floor. Sterling has a cake for Cargill to celebrate one-year for her in AEW, but Velvet shoves it into his face. Velvet and Cargill brawl again as referees run out to separate them. They keep breaking free and brawling before Cargill and Sterling finally back up the ramp.

—

A video package for the upcoming match between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston airs.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Ariya Daivari vs. Dante Martin

They shake hands to start and then lock up. Martin applies a side-headlock, but Daivari gets free and they run the ropes. Martin gets a quick one count, and then drops Daivari with a hurricanrana. Martin connects with a leg lariat, and follows with another hurricanrana. Martin charges, but Daivari sends him to the apron. Martin delivers a forearm shot and goes to the top rope, but Daivari slams him face-first onto the turnbuckle. Daivari goes for the cover, but Martin kicks out. Daivari chops Martin a few times in the ropes, and then delivers a kick to the midsection. Daivari comes off the middle rope with a leg drop and goes for the cover, but Martin kicks out. Daivari delivers a knee strike to the midsection, and then a second, and finally a dropkick to the head. Daivari goes for the cover, but Martin kicks out. Daivari delivers a chop, but Martin fires back with right hands. Daivari counters with a knee strike to the midsection, but Martin rolls through for a two count. Martin takes Daivari down with an enzuigiri, but Daivari comes back with a neck-breaker. Daivari delivers a hammer-lock clothesline and goes up top.

Daivari hits a frog splash and goes for the cover, but Martin kicks out. Martin pulls Daivari down and gets a two count on an inverted roll-up. Martin sends Daivari to the floor and takes him out with a dive. Martin rolls Daivari back into the ring and takes him down with the double springboard moonsault press for the pin fall.

Winner: Dante Martin

-After the match, Ricky Starks gets a mic and says Martin has been on a hot streak and Team Taz has taken notice. Hook and Powerhouse Hobbs get in the ring and give him a contract to sign with Team Taz. Starks tells him to look it over, and they will be here and he’s got time. Starks tells him to read it as good as he can.

—

A video package for the upcoming AEW Women’s World Championship Match between Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Tay Conti airs.

—

Mark Henry interviews Matt Hardy and Orange Cassidy. Hardy says Cassidy doesn’t belong in the wrestling business and Cassidy says that’s a bad take. Hardy says he knows who all the lumberjacks are for tonight, and Cassidy says this has gone on long enough and it will be over tonight.

—

Match #4 – Lumberjack Match: Matt Hardy vs. Orange Cassidy