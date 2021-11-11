The Undertaker talks Michelle McCool

The Undertaker has defended Michelle McCool over how she fought for the women in WWE, noting that she’s probably one of the most under-recognized WWE Superstars for what she did to get the female Superstars where they are today.

Taker recently spoke with Joey Hayden of The Dallas Morning News and was asked about McCool not receiving as much notoriety as he did when they attended the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos on November 7. Taker and McCool were at the game to honor members of the United States Military.

Taker talked about how McCool fought for the women in WWE when she was there, adding that she never asked him to go to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon for assistance.

“You know what, I can get on a rant there. I think she’s probably one of the most under-recognized WWE superstars for what she did while she was there and the ground work she fought for, right, to where the women are now,” Taker said. “The women are pretty much on the same level now as the men, they’ve headlined WrestleMania. She was one, when she was active with the WWE, was never satisfied with the role that the women were given. She fought. She went back and forth. And to her credit, never asked me once, never asked me once will you go talk to Vince [McMahon] or will you do this. She always wanted to do it herself.

“And I just wish people really understood how much she fought for the women and the opportunities to do the things the women are doing now. … To her credit, she did get — there was a lot of love. Obviously, there wasn’t the big fanfare, but there was a lot of people [in the stadium] that recognized her and were very kind to her. That’s always well appreciated.”