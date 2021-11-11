Pre-sale codes for Dynamite in Greensboro and Newark

The pre-sale for Dynamite and Rampage television tapings in Greensboro and Newark start this morning on Ticketmaster.com.

The Greensboro show from the Greensboro Coliseum is on December 22 and the pre-sale for this one starts at 10AM ET. You can use the code AEWGSO if you want to attend the pre-Christmas Dynamite and Rampage tapings.

The Newark show, from the Prudential Center, will be the first Dynamite of 2022 and the first Dynamite to air on TBS. The code to use to get tickets early for this show is AEWEWR. The pre-sale kicks off at 11AM ET.