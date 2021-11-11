New Ric Flair podcast announced

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is bringing back his “Wooooo Nation” podcast but this time it will be uncensored.

The Podcast Heat Network announced today that Flair’s “Wooooo Nation Uncensored” podcast will launch on Wednesday, November 17. Flair’s co-host will be former WCW commentator and Pittsburgh radio veteran Mark Madden.

Flair’s new podcast will “take an in-depth look at pivotal moments and memorable matches in Flair’s Hall of Fame career” and also give “Flair and Madden the platform to give their uncensored views and opinions on the current state of professional wrestling.”

Madden noted on Twitter that his primary goal in taking the co-host gig is to upset the wrestling marks.

“The @FlairUncensored podcast gives wrestling marks yet another chance to be upset b/c I got to do it& they never did. Which is my primary goal in taking the job. @RicFlairNatrBoy,” Madden tweeted.

Podcast Heat founder Dave Greene is also launching his network with “Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw,” the weekly podcast launched a few months back by WWE Hall of Famers Gerald Brisco and JBL. Brisco and JBL have ran independently, but are now signed to Podcast Heat. The show offers a “weekly dive into some of the most important moments and craziest stories in pro wrestling” while bringing “fans ‘into the car’ as the two legends, in-and-out of the ring, invite their friends to ‘travel down the road’ to talk about the moments that shaped the wrestling business and reminisce over the tales they collected from the numerous miles traveled around the country.”

The Nature Boy originally ran his “Wooooo! Nation” podcast from May 2015 – April 2016, but it was nixed after 46 episodes. He then hosted “The Ric Flair Show” on MLW Radio from July 2016 – December 2016, but quit that show due to work with WWE and feeling like he could no longer be objective when it came to his thoughts on the WWE product.

Flair said for the first time in his career he will truly be able to open up about his career and the industry.

“I’ve had the greatest career in the history of the professional wrestling, and now it’s time to have the greatest podcast,” Flair said in the press release. “This is the first time in my career I’ll truly be able to open up about not only my career, but the entire wrestling business. Whether you like it or not, learn to love it, because it’s going to be the best podcast going today. Wooooo!”

Madden added that everything done on The Nature Boy in the past have only scratched the surface compared to what they will do with the podcast.

“I’ve known Ric Flair since 1987. I worked with him at WCW from 1993 to 2000. I edited and co-wrote his best-selling autobiography, ‘To Be the Man.’ I’ve seen all the media pieces done on Ric, like the ESPN 30 for 30. And I’m telling you, we’ve only scratched the surface on Ric Flair. Listeners to this podcast will find that out,” Madden said.

Brisco got into the podcast world with a Q&A show with Conrad Thompson in 2020, and cut a wrestling-style promo on Conrad in the press release issued today.

“Bradshaw and I have grown tired of watching ‘Billionaire Connie’ [Conrad Thompson] make all of the money in wrestling podcasting and have decided to invade his business. The B2W0, Brisco and Bradshaw World Order, can’t wait to make one last run and see if a couple of old timers can still get over,” Brisco said.

JBL also offered a preview of “Stories” for those who haven’t seen the show before now.

“When I started in the wrestling business 30 years ago, it was Groundhog Day,” JBL said. “We would go to a town and wrestle. Then three or four of us would get in a car, grab a couple of adult beverages, drive three or four hours to the next town, wrestle, and do it all again. We didn’t have cell phones, so we only had each other for creative purposes, and that’s why things always got so crazy. ‘Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw’ is going to bring some of those road stories out of the cars and to our listening audience.”

Greene warned fans to buckle up for the launch of Podcast Heat.

“When our team started to envision what Podcast Heat would look like, we wanted to kick things off with shows that fans will want to consume, and that will keep them talking. I’m confident that ‘Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored,’ and ‘Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw,’ will be can’t miss, weekly content,” Greene said in the press release. “Ric Flair with a wide open forum to talk about his career and the entire wrestling business? And Brisco and Bradshaw sharing never before heard stories from their storied careers? Buckle up, folks.”

The Flair podcast can be found on Twitter at @FlairUncensored, while the “Stories” podcast can be found at @BriscoAndBradshaw.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the full tweet from Madden, along with a promo for the Flair show: