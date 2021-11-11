Kofi Kingston storyline injury announced

WWE has announced a storyline injury to Kofi Kingston.

Last Friday’s SmackDown on FOX saw King Xavier Woods defeat SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso in the main event. After the match, Jimmy was to bend the knee to Woods, due to the stipulation, but WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns attacked before that could happen. The Bloodline then beat down The New Day. Reigns hit Kingston with a Spear, while The Usos took turns on his leg.

In an update, WWE has now announced that Kingston was evaluated, and it was determined that he has a MCL sprain in his knee.

The typical recovery time for a MCL sprain is from a few days up to eight weeks. WWE did not announce a timeframe for Kingston’s return, but they did speculate on if he will be in Woods’ corner for this week’s non-title SmackDown on FOX main event against Reigns.

Friday’s Woods vs. Reigns match will continue the build to the non-title champion vs. champion match between Reigns and WWE Champion Big E at the Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 21.

Stay tuned for more on The New Day vs. The Bloodline.