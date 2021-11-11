Don Callis returns on Dynamite disguised as cameraman and attacks Page

Don Callis returned to Dynamite last night after several weeks of absence.

Callis was disguised as a cameraman during the closing segment of the show and hit Hangman Page with the camera, busting him up. Omega then smudged the contract that both had just signed with Page’s blood as Callis berated Page.

The former Impact EVP has been absent from AEW television for a while and his face was also removed from the graphic promoting Omega vs Page at Full Gear. But the man with “the invisible hand” made his presence felt on Dynamite and the partnership between Callis and Omega looks like it’s back on.

There were rumors that with AEW and Impact ending their “forbidden door” relationship, Callis would be one of the few effected by this change. The Good Brothers have also not appeared in quite a while. Callis is no longer an EVP at Impact Wrestling and remains as an on-air talent only.

He is expected to move to AEW full time once his Impact deal is up.