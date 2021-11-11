Cody Rhodes and Pac vs. Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo added to AEW Full Gear

Nov 11, 2021 - by James Walsh

AEW announced on this evening’s that Cody Rhodes will team up with PAC to battle Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black in a tag team contest at this Saturday’s Full Gear pay per view in Minneapolis.

