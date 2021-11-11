Cody Rhodes and Pac vs. Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo added to AEW Full Gear
AEW announced on this evening’s that Cody Rhodes will team up with PAC to battle Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black in a tag team contest at this Saturday’s Full Gear pay per view in Minneapolis.
It's now official, the unlikely tag team of @BASTARDPAC and @CodyRhodes take on @AndradeElIdolo & @malakaiblxck at #AEWFullGear THIS SATURDAY at #AEWFullGear! pic.twitter.com/qUK26cAjwo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2021