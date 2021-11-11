AEW Dynamite rating/viewership for last night

Wednesday’s live Full Gear go-home edition of AEW Dynamite drew 912,000 viewers on TNT, according to Wrestlenomics.

This is up 3.87% from last week’s episode, which drew 878,000 viewers.

Dynamite drew a 0.34 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up 3.03% from last week’s 0.33 rating. The 0.34 key demographic rating represents 450,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 6.13% from last week’s 424,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.33 key demo rating represented.

Dynamite ranked #3 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.35 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #6 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #34 in viewership for the night on cable. This is equal with last week’s #34 ranking.

This week’s Dynamite drew the second-lowest viewership for a Wednesday episode since fans returned on July 7, and the third-lowest key demo rating since then for a Wednesday episode. Last night’s viewership was up 3.87% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 3.03% from last week.

Last night’s Dynamite viewership was up 19.37% from the same week in 2020. The key demo rating was up 13.33% from the same week last year. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT and was the post-Full Gear show.

The NBA game between the Hornets and the Warriors on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.61 rating, drawing just 1.609 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.532 million viewers, ranking #5 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.32 key demo rating.

The Country Music Awards on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.833 million viewers. The CMA Awards also took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 1.12.

Wednesday’s Dynamite aired live from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana, and featured several matches and segments advertised ahead of time – the go-home build for Full Gear, Bryan Danielson vs. Rocky Romero, PAC vs. AAA Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood, Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty vs. Lio Rush and Dante Martin, AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Rebel vs. Thunder Rosa, Anna Jay and Tay Conti, Tony Schiavone’s interview with The Inner Circle, Anthony Bowens vs. Jungle Boy, plus the main event show-closing segment, which was the Full Gear contract signing for “Hangman” Adam Page vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 14 Episode: 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (First episode following WWE NXT move to Tuesday)

April 21 Episode: 1.104 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 28 Episode: 889,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 5 Episode: 1.090 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

May 12 Episode: 936,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 19 Episode: 821,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 28 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 4 Episode: 462,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 11 Episode: 487,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 18 Episode: 552,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 26 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

June 30 Episode: 883,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to normal Wednesday timeslot)

July 7 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

July 14 Episode: 1.025 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 21 Episode: 1.148 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 28 Episode: 1.108 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for the Fallen episode)

August 4 Episode: 1.102 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Homecoming episode)

August 11 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 18 Episode: 975,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 25 Episode: 1.172 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (CM Punk debut episode)

September 1 Episode: 1.047 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 8 Episode: 1.319 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out episode)

September 15 Episode: 1.175 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 22 Episode: 1.273 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Grand Slam episode)

September 29 Episode: 1.152 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 6 Episode: 1.053 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Second Anniversary episode)

October 16 Episode: 727,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

October 23 Episode: 575,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

October 27 Episode: 941,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to normal Wednesday timeslot)

November 3 Episode: 878,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 10 Episode: 913,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode