Real Name: Daniel Sean Vidot

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 246 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 8, 1990

Hometown: Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Pro Debut: November 29, 2018

Trained By: WWE Performance Center, Chris Hero

Finishing Move:

Biography

– In May 2018, Vidot signed a developmental contract with WWE

On 24 April 2020, Vidot made his on screen debut on that night’s episode of SmackDown losing to Sheamus