Rick Steiner pulled out of NXT Halloween Havoc appearance “in the last minute”

Doing the media rounds in the United Kingdom as part of the current tour, NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa told talkSPORT that former WWE and WCW Tag Team champion Rick Steiner was supposed to appear at the NXT Halloween Havoc show a few weeks ago but then the appearance was dropped in the last minute.

Ciampa said that Steiner pulled out from his appearance and joked that maybe because he found out that his son Bron Breakker was going to lose to him in the main event. “I won’t say that’s why,” Ciampa joked. “I would love to be friends with him!”

Many were expecting a title change at Halloween Havoc, but all titles changed hands except for the one that was expected to. Ciampa retained and gave Breakker his first loss.

Breakker was originally going to have the name Rex Steiner but that was changed to his current name before he made his debut on the first episode of NXT 2.0. It was never acknowledged on television that he’s the son of Rick Steiner so far.