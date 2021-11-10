Notes on Stephanie McMahon and Doudrop

– Stephanie McMahon at the Wrestleemania 38 on sale party…

I guess everything is bigger in TX! Join us for the @WrestleMania On-Sale Party tonight at @ATTStadium ahead of April’s #WrestleMania38 – the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history! pic.twitter.com/h3pv3HqLRb — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) November 10, 2021

– Doudrop says it’s time for someone other than Bianca Belair to get a title shot via Fightful:

“Listen, I’m not saying that Bianca didn’t deserve the opportunity. I know exactly how amazing she is. She’s a superstar and I’m well aware of what she’s capable of. What I am saying is I deserve this opportunity more. Listen, I know Bianca got cheated out of her match with Becky, I got cheated out of my match too when Zelina bashed me in the head with that scepter of hers. Does that mean that I can keep getting rematch after rematch after rematch? No, it doesn’t, but that’s not how things work here. You lost, get to the back of the line. It’s time for someone else to come through. Not only does my time here make me more deserving, but I’ve already beaten so many people here. When do I get my turn? Do I just sit and wait patiently and hope someone will come along and gift me this opportunity. Well, no, because it’s not going to work like that. People here have to take what they want because nice girls finish last and now I’m going to finish first.”